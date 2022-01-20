World Asset Management Inc Has $293,000 Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $120.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.73.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

