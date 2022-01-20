World Asset Management Inc Has $296,000 Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,461.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,563 shares of company stock valued at $19,736,628 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.