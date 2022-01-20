World Asset Management Inc Has $319,000 Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Middleby were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Middleby by 29.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Middleby by 1,184.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 100,034 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIDD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.88.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $193.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.67. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $129.40 and a 52 week high of $200.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

