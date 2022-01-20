World Asset Management Inc Sells 19 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cable One were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cable One by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,251,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Cable One by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,577,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,708,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Cable One by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 115,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,249,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.83.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total transaction of $289,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,642. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,582.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,735.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1,844.87. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,524.57 and a one year high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

