World Asset Management Inc Sells 200 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.73.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $120.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.44. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

