World Asset Management Inc Sells 212 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,111,000 after purchasing an additional 84,894 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,704,000 after purchasing an additional 203,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,216,000 after purchasing an additional 472,361 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.68.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

