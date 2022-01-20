World Asset Management Inc Sells 703 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,383 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.