World Asset Management Inc Sells 79 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after purchasing an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,576,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,658,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYL opened at $466.74 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $515.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 122.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total value of $1,353,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

