Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,022 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after buying an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,363,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $210.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $146.53 and a 52 week high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

