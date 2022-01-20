Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 1,130 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,348,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 189,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 63,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

