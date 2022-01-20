Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.82) target price on the stock.

Separately, reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.96) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of YCA stock opened at GBX 346.50 ($4.73) on Monday. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of GBX 210 ($2.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 400.09 ($5.46). The stock has a market cap of £636.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 341.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.62.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

