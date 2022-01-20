YENTEN Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. YENTEN has a market cap of $94,853.80 and $5.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,223.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.63 or 0.07509020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.96 or 0.00328442 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.12 or 0.00886373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00073581 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.12 or 0.00483821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.63 or 0.00258275 BTC.

About YENTEN

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

