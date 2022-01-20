Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.32

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 3865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $111,321.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Yext by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Yext by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yext by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Yext by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Yext by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

