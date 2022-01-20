Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 24,744 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,929 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.91. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

