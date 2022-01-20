Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Announce -$0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will report ($0.87) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($1.53). Editas Medicine reported earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($3.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.76. 120,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,750. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $74.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61.

In other news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $116,577 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Editas Medicine by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

