Zacks: Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Post $0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. El Pollo Loco posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOCO. Benchmark began coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ LOCO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,137. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $485.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 339.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

