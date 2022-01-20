Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.70 Million

Analysts expect Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) to post $325.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expro Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $322.00 million and the highest is $329.40 million. Expro Group posted sales of $96.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expro Group.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $114.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million.

XPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

XPRO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.79. 29,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,828. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

