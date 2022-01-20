Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.23 Million

Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to announce sales of $52.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $44.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $198.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.95 million to $198.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $223.57 million, with estimates ranging from $222.60 million to $224.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

FCPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 23,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,830. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 123.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

