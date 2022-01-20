Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Li-Cycle.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LICY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $153,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $8.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

