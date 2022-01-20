Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report $4.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.05 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $16.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.57 billion to $16.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $19.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

PPG Industries stock opened at $161.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.14. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

