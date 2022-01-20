Zacks: Analysts Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.68. CDK Global posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 77.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth $114,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDK traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,781. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

