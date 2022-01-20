Zacks: Analysts Expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) will announce $30.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.80 million and the lowest is $30.25 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year sales of $110.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $147.75 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $149.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enfusion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENFN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

ENFN stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,192. Enfusion has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $23.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy Luo bought 1,261,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

