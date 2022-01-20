Zacks: Analysts Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $204.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of WTTR opened at $6.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $732.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 1,242,451 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Select Energy Services by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,999 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 279,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

