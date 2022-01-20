Zacks: Analysts Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will report $34.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.25 million. Tellurian reported sales of $8.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $74.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.56 million to $112.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $579.05 million, with estimates ranging from $62.55 million to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

