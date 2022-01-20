Zacks: Analysts Expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to announce $17.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $17.50 million. Veru reported sales of $14.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $82.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $93.14 million, with estimates ranging from $88.02 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VERU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Veru by 38.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Veru by 15.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 25,542 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Veru by 581.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Veru by 82.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Veru by 81.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.21. 734,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,238. Veru has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $24.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

