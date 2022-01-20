Zacks: Analysts Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Wayfair reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $6.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.62.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $258.98 per share, with a total value of $2,589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,490. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Wayfair by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,037,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Wayfair by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,771,000 after buying an additional 108,291 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,828,000 after buying an additional 202,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,672,000 after buying an additional 163,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock traded down $8.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,822. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.62 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $146.80 and a 1 year high of $355.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.54 and a 200 day moving average of $250.88.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

