Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Intellicheck posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDN. TheStreet cut Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. 3,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 million, a P/E ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 1.75. Intellicheck has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $15.45.

In other Intellicheck news, President Garrett Gafke purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $100,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,700 shares of company stock worth $144,391. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

