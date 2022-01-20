Zacks: Brokerages Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $301.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce $301.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.00 million and the lowest is $289.00 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $294.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 212,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,346. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.