Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,420%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intrepid Potash.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $51.24 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 36.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $52.91. The firm has a market cap of $548.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.24.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

