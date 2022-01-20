Zacks: Brokerages Expect Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Procept BioRobotics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Procept BioRobotics will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Procept BioRobotics.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procept BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Procept BioRobotics stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 23.94 and a quick ratio of 23.21. Procept BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $47.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at $9,996,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $1,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $1,048,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $382,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

