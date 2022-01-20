Zacks: Brokerages Expect Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) to Post $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.37. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCBX. Stephens began coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TCBX stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Third Coast Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.57.

Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

