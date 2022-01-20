Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) to Sell

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “

RIDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $553.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.36. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,558 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 911,879 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

