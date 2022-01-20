Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) to Sell

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on USNZY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

