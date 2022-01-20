Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

EFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 66.69 and a quick ratio of 66.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ellington Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $5,797,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

