Zacks Investment Research Lowers Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Get Energy Focus alerts:

EFOI opened at $2.04 on Monday. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $12.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 117.70% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFOI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Focus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Focus by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Focus (EFOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.