Zacks Investment Research Lowers Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) to Hold

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. 982,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,063. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $169.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative net margin of 8,202.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.54%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Humanigen will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 17,179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

