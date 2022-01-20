Zacks Investment Research Lowers RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) to Hold

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.15.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $92,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $94,507.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $530,196 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

