Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) to “Buy”

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.86. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $74.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.35.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $96.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,785,000 after buying an additional 426,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,589,000 after buying an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 52.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,431,000 after buying an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 920,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,037,000 after buying an additional 118,170 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,501,000 after buying an additional 129,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.