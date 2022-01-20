Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) to Hold

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KORE Group Holdings Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

KORE stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Kore Group has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.94.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kore Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Kore Group

