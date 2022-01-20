Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) to Buy

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nyxoah SA is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Nyxoah SA is based in Belgium. “

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nyxoah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYXH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $19,612,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $10,087,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $8,797,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $5,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.