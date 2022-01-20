Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) to Buy

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.91.

Root stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $600.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -1.24. Root has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Root will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Root by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Root in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root during the third quarter worth $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Root in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Root in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

