Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Buy

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

SPNE stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,362. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $446.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SeaSpine by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 7.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SeaSpine by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

