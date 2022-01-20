Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) to Hold

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

SMFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Sema4 stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Sema4 has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Sema4 will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $251,323.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $43,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,553 shares of company stock valued at $895,784 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000.

