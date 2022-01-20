Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Hold

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

SEOAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.26.

Shares of SEOAY opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

