Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €97.00 ($110.23) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.73% from the company’s current price.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($114.77) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €105.33 ($119.70).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL stock opened at €68.44 ($77.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €73.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €84.53. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($56.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.