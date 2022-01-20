Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ ZEAL opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70. The business had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 371.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

