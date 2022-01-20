Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Zoetis posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $200.58 on Thursday. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

