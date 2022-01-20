Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,084 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,158,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 19.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $202.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.07. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

