Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZGNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,435,000 after acquiring an additional 143,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 382,757 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,051,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,731,000 after acquiring an additional 338,687 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,046,000 after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

ZGNX stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

