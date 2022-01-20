Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. upped their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.15.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,548. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $308.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of -115.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total value of $2,203,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,267 shares of company stock valued at $24,458,582. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.